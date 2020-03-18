TIME magazine highlighted “100 Women of the Year, 1920-2019” for International Women’s Day, which was March 8. Known for breaking barriers of one kind or another in their day, the women are commendable role models. Meanwhile women of the Bible redefined their world and ours. Their stories point beyond themselves to the One who inspires faith.
First among women consider Mary, the blessed virgin mother of our Lord Jesus. She inspires devotion around the world to this day – in Roman Catholic circles as well as among Protestants. Mary is the first disciple of Christ – present throughout his earthly life from his conception to his crucifixion. She treasures secret things from God but also bursts forth in public prayer and praise. Mary transposes her heart thoughts into an ode to joy. But for all her pious devotion she also had some doubts about Jesus. The protective mom once sought custody of her adult son, thinking he was out of his mind.
Consider another faithful but lesser-known Mary and her sister Martha, both of Bethany, and sisters of Lazarus who was raised from the dead.
Martha and Mary’s grief at Lazarus’ death prompted Jesus to weep and declare, “I am the resurrection and the life.”
Whereupon Martha confessed foundational faith, comparable to Peter’s rock-like faith, saying, “Yes Lord, I believe you are the Christ, the son of God.”
Martha worked in the kitchen while studious Mary sat at Jesus’ feet. Just prior to his death Mary anointed Jesus’ feet with expensive perfume. At the time that worshipful act was mistaken as an outrageous waste. In hindsight it’s a most memorable act of faith.
From Mary of Magdala – Mary Magdalene – Jesus delivered seven evil spirits. She became His constant traveling companion, one of several women who bankrolled His entourage. The ever-so-grateful Mary was present at the empty tomb – but in mourning the dead did not initially recognize Christ raised from the dead. But upon hearing her name called she saw him, really saw him. The risen Christ redirected her worship to bold witness. She was the first to tell Peter and the other apostles that Jesus is alive – in effect an apostle to the apostles.
And there were anonymous women of faith. A woman with a 12-year-long issue of blood hemorrhaging was too embarrassed to ask Jesus for healing. Instead while hidden by the crowds, as He passed by she touched the hem of His tunic. Immediately He sensed healing power leave Him so he stopped to inquire whom she was. Jesus refused to let her recede into the crowd, calling her out as “Daughter (of Abraham)” – a dignified name used just this once in the New Testament. Jesus listened to her story. That was radical for a rabbi of his day because women didn’t often leave home except in the custody of their husbands. Jesus commended the beloved daughter and assured her that, by faith, her healing was complete – spiritually, emotionally, relationally and physically.
One more heroic anonymous woman – the “woman at the well” – is worth a careful read; see John 4:5-42. She held a prolonged conversation with Jesus that was remarkable for all the gender, ethnic and religious barriers that were crossed. Her problems became a compelling message of faith to outcast Samaritans, given by an unlikely messenger.
Jesus’ high regard for oppressed women was radical for a man of his ancient patriarchal culture. Women of faith, endearing to Jesus and enduring for all time, also help us break barriers and inspire devotion. With hearts of faith, listen to women. Their stories will inspire.