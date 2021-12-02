Chicago Tribune: What is the future for Twitter? Hopefully, some humility and fresh competition

In 2015, @Jack tweeted: “I think Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. And I believe the world needs that right now.” On Monday, the bearded @Jack, otherwise known as Jack Dorsey, quit his job as the CEO of Twitter, apparently having decided that running that thing was no longer much fun.

Forgive us if we don’t have much sympathy.

Being new and novel, the social media channels that now dominate much of our waking hours, managed to worm their way into our collective consciousness even as their potentially pernicious effects went unnoticed. Subsequent generations will hold us to account for our folly.

Right from the start, the tech titans at Twitter and Facebook argued that they were not so much a publisher in the sense that the owner of a newspaper is a publisher but more of a public utility: closer to ComEd than the Chicago Tribune, you might say. This has proved to be a con.

By hiding behind a federal law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the social networks claimed broad immunity from liability for content created by their users -- a protection not afforded this newspaper which always has stood behind the content it chooses to publish on these pages, printed or online.

At the same time, those networks relied on, for their revenue and popularity, the distribution of content from traditional publishers, even as they sold targeted advertising that ate into journalistic business models, hastening the current, well-documented crisis in local journalism. Over time, the networks also delivered oblique algorithms that privileged the sharing of content in their own “skin.” ... That’s why, on Facebook, many of your favorite independent writers working on Substack and elsewhere have taken to posting their work in the comments. They’ve figured out that linking content from elsewhere in a main post will ding their distribution. This is not exactly a world of net neutrality.