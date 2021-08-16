Dallas Morning News: Americans make use of their religious freedom

The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020. It shows that America is still majority Christian and that, despite shrill voices of the most aggrieved, Americans broadly enjoy healthy religious liberty.

Overall, America is still overwhelmingly Christian. Only 5.75% of Americans practice a religion other than Christianity. The second-largest belief system is not a religion at all. More than 23% of Americans are “Nones” or religiously unaffiliated, meaning they check “None of the above” when asked to identify their faith from a list.

The rise of the Nones has been the topic of much discussion in recent years, but this latest report shows that rise has slowed. In fact, over the past two years, the percentage of Americans who claim no faith has declined from 25.5% to 23.3%, a steeper drop than white evangelicals in that period.

There is a clear generational trend in the data. Among Americans 65 and older, the largest religious segment is white evangelicals. Among Americans 18-29, the largest segment is Nones. And the age groups in between show a steady transfer between the two. White evangelicals are the oldest cohort in the nation, with an average age of 56. Non-Christians are much younger on average. The three youngest categories are Muslims (33), Hindus (36), and Buddhists (36).

Religious minorities are small, but seem to be growing among younger generations. The nation will almost certainly be more pluralist in the next few generations than it was in the last few.