Our boat battery went dead, leaving us stranded in the middle of a northern Wisconsin lake. Boat problems notwithstanding, lakes generally bring calm to our lives. A chaotic landscape of fallen trees and strewn boulders slides down to the water’s edge where the slate is wiped clean by a sheet of water. Even a little wind rippling the surface sooths the spirit.

So a dead battery interrupted this calm. My friend and I began paddling with two small emergency paddles, an exercise in futility that would have put us back at the dock by some time next year.

We looked up from our labors and saw three fishermen in a boat about 200 yards away. We heard them start their motor. I began yelling and waving my arms, feeling like a beer vendor shouting in a monastery.

We felt palpable relief when they saw us and began to make their way slowly over to our boat. They greeted us warmly and threw us a lifeline. Actually, we threw them a rope, but the direction of the throw does not matter. They came to help.

They came to help without precondition. They did not ask our political persuasion, our religious affiliation, or what side of the bed we slept on — all seemingly relevant lines of inquiry in the year 2020.

This year feels like an unwelcome replay of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” a litany of 20th-century iconic events compressed into a single song. Now in a single year we have faced the coronavirus, racial riots, economic crisis, tweet storms, mask feuds and debate wars — a fire fueled by incendiary rhetoric.

We hope someone throws us a lifeline to pull us away from the tumultuous events of 2020. The lifeline comes from each of us. The direction of the throw does not matter. What does matter is that we have faith in one another to calm the chaotic political landscape.

Politics precludes faith in each other, at least faith in the “other” half. A shattered political system tricks us into binary choices: liberal vs. conservative, left vs. right; Fox vs. CNN, us vs. them. It’s as if solutions can be found in the flip of a weighted coin.

A coworker shared a story about a neighbor who displayed “Back the Blue” and “Black Lives Matter” signs right next to each other in their yard. Imagine for a moment that we can support both public servants and justice for Black Americans. Imagine solutions not starting with us or them.

Yes, Nov. 3 offers a binary choice: your guy or the other guy. In normal years, we could plead our case. But everyone is locked in. Rational appeal no longer holds in the year of irrationality.

I’ve been watching the polls. I have no faith in the polls. I have faith in you. I have faith that you will choose our better selves.

No matter how much faith you have in your guy, he will not be able to solve our problems with the backing of only half the electorate. Only faith in each other will pull us through the tumult yet to come.

The three fishermen pulled us back to our dock. I offered to pay them for their efforts — or at least pass them a beer. They declined and said their payment was in the fish they took from the lake, an answer bordering on biblical. Calm on the lake was restored. My faith in humanity was restored. In the tumultuous year of 2020, three fishermen threw me a lifeline.