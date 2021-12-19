Esther J. Cepeda: Bias on the UW-Madison campus isn't as bad as I thought

There’s an old saw in psychology: Your perception is your reality.

So what should we make of a new Pew Research Center report that says that about two-thirds of U.S. adults (65%) say “people being too easily offended” is a major problem in the country today?

That’s sort of unthinkable — it’s a number that troubles people of color. It implies that for two-thirds of the country, our real struggles with both casual, everyday racism and issues of big systemic racism can boil down to being perceived as too thin-skinned.

At first, when you look at the political leanings of people who say that being too easily offended by what others say is a major problem, it’s 84% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. No big surprises there.

But — whomp-whomp-whomp — half of Democrats and Democratic leaners say the same.

And when you break it down, at least half of Americans across all racial and ethnic groups said that being too easily offended is a major problem. But by and large, it’s white people who are most concerned about this issue.

Yes, 70% of white adults surveyed basically thought people need to chill and not take things so seriously.

Look, if this sounds callous to you, know that the white people are definitely not alone. Nearly two-thirds of Hispanic adults (62%) said the same: Some people just get too easily offended. Over half (53%) of Black adults and 50% of Asian adults believed the same.