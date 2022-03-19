Esther J. Cepeda: Chronic pain isn't 'hysterical' or 'crazy,' as many COVID patients are finding out

Many mornings I wake up feeling as though every one of my joints is completely rusted out. On good days, it’s just a piercing headache that bedevils me as I awake. On bad mornings, I feel as though I got hit by a bus the day prior.

Every day, however, is a day that I feel pain — sometimes stabbing, other times throbbing, aching and burning, and always acute. For most of the day and night. Sometimes I’ll feel like I have a terrible sunburn on various parts of my body. Almost all of the time I feel chilled to the bone and so tired. Exquisitely tired (as in, I might actually fall asleep at the keyboard) despite sustained attempts at excellent sleep hygiene due to bouts with insomnia.

My hands rarely open and close without pain. That makes it tough opening the seven or eight bottles of prescription nerve-regulating medicine, over-the-counter painkillers and vitamins I take just to sustain my existence.

Other times my hips, legs or feet hurt so much that I need a cane to walk.

I have a chronic illness with no known cure and few options for relief. Every day is a struggle to want to keep going. But the novel coronavirus may prove an unexpected lifeline because of how many people it has infected and how differently it manifests itself in disparate portions of the population.

“More than half of the 236 million people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide since December 2019 will experience post-COVID symptoms — more commonly known as ‘long COVID’ — up to six months after recovering,” according to researchers at Penn State College of Medicine. “The research team said that governments, health care organizations and public health professionals should prepare for the large number of COVID-19 survivors who will need care for a variety of psychological and physical symptoms.”