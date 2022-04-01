Esther J. Cepeda: Forget the slap and salute the sisters

The wallop that connected actor Will Smith’s hand to comedian Chris Rock’s mug last week at the Academy Awards overshadowed all the important stuff that actually happened.

The decades-long struggle for representation at the Academy Awards (and by proxy, representation of people of color in all visual art and media) has been an exercise in proving to white, mainstream audiences that actors, directors and screenwriters of color are every bit as hardworking, talented and special as their white counterparts. And that they “belong.”

Here’s some real life for you: People of color have to constantly be as good or better than everyone else at everything just to prove our legitimacy in this country. I could spend the next 700 words on statistics about how Harvard-educated people of color can’t land jobs and how changing your resume name to a whiter version impacts hiring callbacks, and wealth disparities and etc., etc., etc., to prove it.

It’s no different for the celebrities in Hollywood.

I keep coming back to the tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams: Will they ever get the recognition they deserve without some stupid race-tinged slur or issue to overshadow their moment?

The Williams sisters are the poster women for black excellence that gets forgotten, explained away or is otherwise overshadowed by the people and events that unfold around them. It should have been their night to bask in the glory of winning an award that validated their presence at the awards. Instead they are associated with yet another viral, race-related media circus.