Esther J. Cepeda: Russian skater Kamila Valieva is my hero in defeat

Much of the world hadn’t heard of Kamila Valieva before her pathos-driven free skate routine during the women’s finals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Most won’t bother to learn her name. She’ll just forever be the girl who bled on the ice “while the whole world watched,” as so many commentators put it.

Let me clarify, the young skater -- a 5-foot, 3-inch 15-year-old -- didn’t actually leave any physical blood on the rink. But if you watch the Russian athlete's harrowing performance, you saw the emotional and mental wounds forming with every wobble, every fall. I almost didn’t make it through her routine.

The worst part is that I only watched because I’d heard the hubbub about her “meltdown.”

In our 24/7 culture in which seemingly every man, woman and child is watching his or her own personalized version of media and entertainment, few things break through unless they are titillating, horrifying or otherwise out of the ordinary.

I had overlooked all Olympics news -- and I wasn't alone. According to initial estimates, the Beijing games on NBCUniversal amassed the smallest prime-time audience on record for any Winter Games. Then came the Russian figure skater who tried to dope her way onto the medal podium. (After the Russian team appeared to win gold, news broke that Valieva had failing a drug test, putting her team medal in jeopardy.)