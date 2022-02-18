Esther J. Cepeda: School Board can be a grind — especially for women

Back in 2017, mere months after President Donald Trump took office, the education website "The 74" published a pie-in-the-sky editorial. It suggested the same political activism that sent millions of women to the streets of Washington, D.C., that winter could be harnessed to feed a school board-based pipeline for local and national legislative roles.

Five years on, it's unclear why anyone would want to start there.

“School board members across the United States have endured a rash of terroristic threats and hostile messages ignited by roiling controversies over policies on curtailing the coronavirus, bathroom access for transgender students and the teaching of America’s racial history,” Reuters recently reported in an investigation titled “Schools Under Siege.”

Reuters interviewed 33 board members in 15 states and reviewed threatening messages it obtained from those harassed and through public records requests. It found over 220 such messages in just its small sample of districts. This included school officials or parents in 15 different counties who received or witnessed threats they considered serious enough to report to police.

Many of the threatening messages are too vulgar and explicit to be repeated in any detail -- threats of and references to grisly killing, showing up at schools armed, antisemitism, lynchings and threats of sexual violence against staff.