Esther J. Cepeda: So this is yoga, and I've made it three weeks

My hands hurt. A lot.

They hurt so much that I bought several pairs of supportive gloves, the kind woven with the finest copper threads, to adequately support the joints of the hand.

My hands ache and yell at me in pain (yes, even as I type this column). I don’t know whether it’s the cold working its barometric witchcraft on my knuckles or arthritis or the copper gloves or that my virtual yoga teacher keeps asking me to “anchor” my hands into my mat (as I struggle to breathe and not collapse) for better posture.

You’re probably going through something similar.

January has become the land of 30-day challenges, designed to kickstart a full year of resolutions to get fit, “finally start drinking enough water,” read on paper, stay off your phone, wrangle finances, write a novel, meditate and more.

The reasoning, in the words of a life coach blogger, goes like this: “Big goals and dreams are made up of tons of tiny choices. If you make good choices every day, your life will just get better overall. And the next 30 days will pass whether you like it or not, so you might as well use it productively!”

Well, how have the first three weeks of January gone for you?

I can’t complain. I’m hoping my body hurts more and differently because I really am making progress at yoga, which is my challenge. Plus, I’m actually finding a way to meditate for 20 minutes a day.