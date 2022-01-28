Esther J. Cepeda: Stand firm if schools try to close again

Holy cow, did I expect an avalanche of infuriated email when I wrote that the schools need to be open and stay open a couple weeks ago.

But, no. The crickets chirped.

It cements my belief that teachers want to be in school teaching, kids want to be in a safe place where they can be with their friends, and the adults in their lives need the assurance of having their children cared for so adults can work.

As we wind our way into the third year of our global pandemic, it’s time to start thinking about what “normal, everyday” life -- work, school, recreation -- looks like with the constant threat of a deadly viral outbreak.

But first, we need to understand the toll that school closures have had on America’s children.

Consultants McKinsey and Co. crunched data from multiple sources and estimated that, at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year, students were on average five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading. As ever, historically disadvantaged students were hit way harder.

According to McKinsey, “In math, students in majority Black schools ended the year with six months of unfinished learning, students in low-income schools with seven. High schoolers have become more likely to drop out of school, and high school seniors, especially those from low-income families, are less likely to go on to postsecondary education. And the crisis had an impact on not just academics but also the broader health and well-being of students, with more than 35% of parents very or extremely concerned about their children’s mental health.”