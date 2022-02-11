Esther J. Cepeda: The best 3 schools at producing teachers of color in Wisconsin

I recently wrote about the need for public schools in Madison to be of a high enough quality that people want to settle into their careers and consider starting families here. The people that UW-Madison and the city’s tech sector attract need to know their children can receive viable educational experiences from our schools.

Obviously, that’s an argument that appeals strongly to hiring organizations that want to recruit and retain talent in Madison.

But the more pressing issue is ensuring that the students in Madison public schools — the majority of whom are underserved children of color — learn to read, write and do math at their appropriate grade level.

There are so many issues, and most prominent are out-of-school factors such as poverty. But inside the schools, success is all about teacher quality.

One longitudinal study showed that when kindergarten students were randomly assigned to teachers of different expertise levels, the students who were assigned to more experienced kindergarten teachers had higher test scores and higher earnings at age 27.

But expert teachers are hard to find. They need to not only experts in the minutiae of their subject matter, but also rigorously trained to be able to teach their subject in a variety of different ways for learners with varying degrees of background knowledge and skills.