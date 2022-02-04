Esther J. Cepeda: The Superhero Industrial Complex snags men

Two decades ago, I imagined that one of the perks of raising boys instead of daughters would be that they'd never have to bear the pain of the fantastically unrealistic body expectations society inflicts on women.

The very idea is now preposterous.

Today, young men are bombarded by the firehose of Hollywood film footage and social media #inspo pictures that demand men, too, be shaped, coiffed, groomed and polished just so.

According to some estimates, the men’s grooming market will be worth a little over $81 billion by 2024. This plus the multibillion-dollar superhero movie franchise industry (some call it the Superhero Industrial Complex) have made men constantly compare themselves to dudes in men's magazines, on screens and in real life.

In 2019, social science researchers published a study in the journal Evolutionary Psychological Science that tracked guys’ eye movements. They found that men are so attuned to having a high shoulder-to-hip ratio (SHR) that men check out other men’s chests more than women do.

“Eye movements showed that men viewed the chest region of other men ... and they had longer dwell time on chests of male stimuli with higher SHRs, while no significant difference was found for dwell time on chests of female stimuli varying in SHR,” the paper’s abstract concluded.