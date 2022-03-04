Esther J. Cepeda: This is leadership? Not when it comes to immigration

Kids in cages.

There, I said it.

I know a global pandemic is still going on, in addition to war in Ukraine and all sorts of other suffering. But we cannot forget that we still have an immigration crisis in the United States in which people, especially children, are still suffering.

Democratic-leaning organizations seem to have some unspoken agreement to steer clear of openly criticizing Team Biden on immigration, but children are still lost, families are separated and cruel treatment remains at our border.

It needs to end.

Those of us who were waiting for leadership on the immigration front were disappointed during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. He hit the usual beats: Provide a “pathway to citizenship” for “Dreamers,” temporary status recipients, farmworkers and essential workers to help with the national labor shortages.

“Revise our laws so businesses have the workers they need and families don’t wait decades to reunite,” Biden said. “It’s not only the right thing to do — it’s the economically smart thing to do.”

Ugh. Immigration advocacy groups began framing humanitarian issues as economic puzzles with built-in solutions because — the thinking went, over a decade ago — that using cold hard business facts about immigrants’ worth as human capital would get certain conservatives to re-imagine how immigration reform could pay off.