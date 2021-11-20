Esther J. Cepeda: What's the GOP's secret to success? Branding

Republicans, unlike Democrats, are good at branding.

Conservatives’ main message now is simple: “Make America Great Again.”

Translation: America was “Great” when women, people of color and poor people stayed in their place, didn’t complain too much and didn’t “demand” livable wages, access to equal opportunity employment and affordable housing.

It’s an easy message. And when worn on a hat or t-shirt, “Make American Great Again” employs the power color red and instantly evokes the political leanings of the wearer. Related imagery when you think of Republicans: American flags, bald eagles and military jets. Baseball, mom and apple pie.

These simple totems of patriotism become easy ammunition with which to skewer others, setting up a showdown pitting one part of the country (a “them”) against another (an “us”).

It’s easier to talk in simple sound bytes that way — “death panels,” “immigrant invaders,” “fake news,” etc. — reinforcing the Republican suspicion that America would be great again if only certain types of people would simply shut up.

As new bugbears go, the three-word “critical race theory” has a nice ring to it for the right. It has a patina of danger to it. What kinds of theories come out of being critical of race in our society?

The kind that might make parents have to explain to their young children why the beautiful myth of America as the land of freedom, opportunity and equality falls apart pretty quickly unless you’re white and have some social capital to spend on attempting to live the dream.