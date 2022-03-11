Esther J. Cepeda: Why is Ron Johnson courting Latinos? Because their votes are up for grabs

Someday in the not-too-distant future, the term “Latino vote” will die out quietly. No more talk of sleeping giants. No more voting “blocs” that are assumed to be easy gets for any Democrat who says nice things about Latinos whenever Republicans dehumanize immigrants.

Several prominent news stories in recent days have marveled at how the GOP is managing to attract the attention of Hispanic voters by funding community centers in Hispanic neighborhoods and financing the election campaigns of Latinos. In some cases, previously Democrat-identifying Hispanics switch their party.

This isn’t so surprising, really. I’ve been covering the demographic story of Hispanics in America since the results of the 2010 Census spurred a million headlines about the “coming demographic tsunami,” which implied Latinos were going to cause white people to go extinct.

It’s more the other way around, from what I can see.

Just ask any elementary school teacher in America, regardless of whether they teach in a rural, suburban or urban district -- Latinos are mixing in with other races. Across the K-12 school system and in colleges across the country, white, Asian, Black and Indigenous Latino-identifying young people with names such as Xochitl Smith, Kristie Ochoa, Brad Chavez and Rick Sanchez hint at a double identity.

And many, many American men and women have “traditional,” “white-sounding names” who may (or may not) speak Spanish but who identify as Mexican American, Cuban American, etc. due to their immediate ancestry.