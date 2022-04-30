Esther J. Cepeda: Why many Latinos distrust doctors, especially during COVID

It’s fair to say I live my life under the protective wing of white allies.

I haven’t bought a car, gone to look at a potential new apartment or house on my own, or gone to the hospital without a white, male partner in the last 25 years.

It has been decades since social scientists started documenting how brown car buyers, house buyers and sellers, apartment renters and hospital patients are discriminated against by white car dealership staff, landlords, realtors and medical staff.

It’s awful to boil a human down to his or her race and ethnicity. But these are important ways in which we can understand that all people — not just white people — have biases and internalized stereotypes which hurt others.

A new study in the medical journal JAMA Network found that Latino family members of COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) patients faced a higher risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms than other groups.

According to the authors of the study, it is known from past research that “active engagement of families at the bedside reduces stress-related symptoms, and specifically a reduction in symptoms of PTSD has been associated with increased family member participation and control at the bedside.”

If you know people from Latin America, not only is it considered disrespectful to send your loved one to the hospital alone, but, likely, there would be 24-hour bedside sitting with multiple family members, food, maybe some music to soothe the patient, but more than anything: presence.

Please imagine how strict protocols for quarantining and firm rules against visitors in hospitals and nursing homes affected a people who, for the past five years, had already been buffeted by the rancor of an anti-immigrant president.

The findings, from data collected in 2020, the onset of the pandemic, showed that Hispanic families of COVID-19 patients in the ICU were more likely to experience symptoms associated with PTSD. This included symptoms such as agitation, hypervigilance, flashbacks, fear, severe anxiety, mistrust. You get the idea.

Higher PTSD symptoms were significantly associated with Hispanic ethnicity, female gender and previous medication use for a psychiatric condition, the study reported. “Family members with higher scores more commonly described feelings of distrust and concern about the need to take clinicians’ information at face value without being present to see for themselves.”

The cumulative effect of all of these interactions, the authors believe, is to sow more distrust in medical practitioners. This, in turn, makes any subsequent outbreak more dangerous for people wary of reaching out to the medical establishment, and for anyone who comes in contact with them.

The distrust is justified.

Just as a terrible history of misdeeds has been perpetrated on Black people by representatives of the U.S. government — the most famous is the 1932-1972 “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male” — many stories about the U.S. government’s treatment of Native Americans, Asian Americans and, of course, Hispanics are untold or little-known.

Since the 1930s, Latinas — both native and foreign born — have been sterilized by force or without permission in this country. And this is not old news. As recently as 2020, a formal complaint was filed by an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement nurse with Homeland Security’s inspector general. The nurse alleged that detainees were denied medical care and were possibly forced into unnecessary hysterectomies.

Buying a home or a car are important times in life. But the uncertainty and fear that comes with illness and seeking medical attention bumps the power dynamic between the historically white hospital system and doctor corps and Hispanic patients to a different level.

Feeling mistreated at a doctor’s office or hospital is nothing new to anyone who has had to navigate the health care system. But it genuinely is different for people of color.

The study found that Latino families often lacked the kind of empathetic support from white medical staff that others received. “Fewer Latinos — 11.8% — reported ‘above and beyond’ acts of compassion from medical staff compared to nearly 35% of non-Latinos,” the report stated.

White health care providers make assumptions when your name sounds ethnic — that you don’t speak English, that you need to be spoken to very loudly, that you don’t comprehend “big” words, that you’re too poor to trust with following through on doctor’s orders or that you’re too likely to abuse drugs to be trusted with painkillers.

It’s in the way, for instance, a nurse will talk in a soft, sing-song voice to a white patient in the next bed over but then turn to your dark brown-skinned family member and speak in an all-business tone. It’s in the way some people are automatically assumed to not even have health insurance.

This, too, shall pass (I hope). The Association of American Medical colleges reports that, overall, the class that entered medical school in 2021 was more diverse. While 51.5% of students entering medical school identified as white and 26.5% identified as Asian, considerable gains have occurred among those who identify as Hispanic, Latino or of Spanish origin. They make up 12.7% (up from 12% in 2020). Black students make up 11.3% (up from 9.5%).

Until the day those kids all graduate, I’ll keep showing up to the doctor’s with white allies who can insulate me from the humiliations of being brown and alone in a medical setting.

Cepeda, of Madison, can be reached at ejc@estherjcepeda.com and @estherjcepeda.