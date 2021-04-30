Michael Trinklein: 'Superior' could be our nation's 51st state

PORT WASHINGTON -- With Washington, D.C., statehood back on the front burner, it might be time to revisit Wisconsin’s own proposal for a 51st state.

The idea of cobbling together a new state from northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been around for decades, and even made national headlines in Newsweek magazine back in 1975.

The new state of “Superior” (as it is most commonly called) actually makes more sense now that it has in years. That’s because new states are traditionally admitted to the Union in pairs — one for Democrats, and one for Republicans. Back in 1959, Hawaii was seen as a win for Republicans, and Alaska for Democrats. Yes, those states have since flipped. But no one saw that coming at the time.

Now that the House of Representative has voted in favor of D.C. statehood, the mostly Democratic District of Columbia might need a Republican dancing partner to get through the Senate.

Superior is perfect, given its history of voting for Republicans.

The Upper Peninsula has been a geographic anomaly since the beginning. Back in the 1830s, Michigan didn’t want the Upper Peninsula as part of the new state. What Michigan did want was a bit more of the land that now forms Ohio. In the end, Michigan lost the disputed “Toledo Strip,” so Congress figured it would console Michiganders by giving them the Upper Peninsula. The largely inaccessible tract seemed worthless at the time — it wasn’t even connected to the rest of the state until a bridge finally linked the two halves in the 1950s.