Trudy Rubin: Ukrainians on the front lines say ‘we aren’t leaving’

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — The airport in Ukraine’s second-largest port is shut. A Moscow-led “rebellion” around the city in 2014 made it too dangerous for planes to fly in.

At that time, Mariupol repelled the Russian-backed ”rebels.” But the city still sits adjacent to the front line, separated from a Russian-controlled enclave in eastern Ukraine only by military checkpoints that bar most vehicles — and by a buffer zone of wrecked seaside homes.

On a visit a week ago, as I spoke with locals and refugees from nearby Russian-occupied territory, I could easily imagine the future Vladimir Putin envisions for Ukraine. If Russia can gain control of the entire country via a second invasion, or can at least expand the eastern enclaves that Moscow already controls to include Mariupol, the outlook is grim.

Though the city is calm for the moment, the drama swirling around it is the most momentous crisis to beset Europe since the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union. It will test whether, 30 years later, Putin can re-create the heart of the Soviet empire by threatening or using force.

To reach Mariupol from the capital, Kyiv, I had to take a 15-hour night train that passed interminable stretches of flat farmlands separated by rows of ash and cottonwood trees. The city itself is dominated by two massive steelworks and by the rail tracks on which rolled metal sheets are carried to loading docks on the Sea of Azov.

The city’s port is operating at only around 50% to 60% capacity because Russia now illegally controls the narrow entrance to the Azov and often blocks the entry of international ships that export Ukraine’s steel and grain to the world.