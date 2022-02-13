Make this the summer that State Street comes roaring back

Madison doesn’t need buses on the bottom half of State Street, according to a public transit consultant hired by the city.

That’s exciting news because it creates space for a pedestrian mall in the 400 through 600 blocks.

Jarrett Walker and Associates of Portland, Oregon, just finished a draft plan of new bus routes for Madison. Current routes need to be adjusted to make room for Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s “bus rapid transit” line that will move more people faster to where they need to go.

Not everybody likes all of the proposed changes to local bus routes. North Side aldermen, for example, contend their constituents will lose convenient access.

GET INVOLVED Tell Metro Transit staff you support taking buses off State Street in Madison to create space for a pedestrian mall. Email your view to: MetroRedesign@cityofmadison.com.

But one detail in the draft plan definitely deserves strong public support: All buses — including local routes — should be removed from lower State Street, as the city’s professional consultant suggests. That would allow for an engaging pedestrian mall extending at least three blocks toward the state Capitol from popular Library Mall on the UW-Madison campus.