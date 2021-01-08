Trump's shameless minions must go

Even after our nation's Capitol building was ransacked by mobs trying to overturn our election -- even after members of Congress had to be protected by police with guns drawn on the floor of their chambers -- two Wisconsin congressmen still voted against certification of the American people's choice for president.

U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, shamefully tried to block Arizona's and Pennsylvania's votes from being counted during the final tally of states supporting President-elect Joe Biden for the White House.

These two antagonists of democracy even said they would have voted to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters from the final count if given the chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Fitzgerald and Tiffany don't deserve their offices and should resign. Their endless embrace of wannabe strongman Donald Trump and his fantastical lies about massive voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election is unforgiveable.

The same goes for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who was one of Trump's ringleaders in the plot to reject the will of the people. Early Thursday -- after rioters had finally been cleared from the Capitol, with five people dead or mortally wounded -- Johnson changed his mind and voted to certify Biden's clear win. But that was too little, too late for this conspiracy theorist who repeatedly and blatantly misled the public about the truth for months.