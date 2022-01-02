Online court records hurt job prospects -- Dolores Zach

Chuck Quimbach's article in the Dec. 20 State Journal, "Lab offers job training for inmates near release," was about training for those who are soon to be released back into the community. The article and Kevin Carr, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, conveniently overlooked a couple of major obstacles.
Wisconsin's online court records site known as CCAP and the state's open records laws are a one-two punch for those being released from incarceration. Offenders who are returning to their their Wisconsin communities in hopes of securing life-sustaining employment and becoming productive job holders and taxpayers are ill-equipped and uneducated to deal with constant job rejection. Many potential employers, human resource people and companies regularly access and utilize CCAP to "screen" out less attractive applicants -- including those with convictions and prison records.
It’s not illegal to have a screening process or policy in place to review backgrounds of an applicant. But it is illegal to unfairly discriminate against an otherwise eager and qualified applicant who’s ready to work.
Carr should be offering extensive training labs for soon-to-be-released offenders that educate them of their legal rights under Wisconsin’s fair employment law with the Equal Rights Division.
Dolores Zach, Madison