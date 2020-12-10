Schools aren't safe for staff members -- Sheri Reiter

I take issue with last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," on children returning to schools.
I live in El Paso, Texas, a hotspot for COVID-19. I am also a public school speech pathologist. More than 10,000 children in our city have COVID-19. At the school that I work at, lots of children are sick with COVID-19. Does the editorial board honestly believe that using plexiglass shields and masks will keep everyone safe? Do they think the virus will only stay in the shielded area? It’s airborne.
Have they been in a school building lately? Buildings are cesspools of bacteria with mold, insects and mice. As far as social isolation is concerned, children will not be allowed to play on the playground. Children will not be able to socialize with other kids. Children will not be able to leave their classroom for any reason other than to go home.
We are better off at home. As much as I would like to be back in the school building to serve my students, I respectfully cannot. It isn’t safe.
Sheri Reiter, El Paso, Texas
