President Donald Trump didn't visit the Foxconn facility in Racine County when he came to Wisconsin this week. Foxconn is where he and former Gov. Scott Walker dug up a shovel full of dirt when they announced a Taiwanese company would bring Wisconsin 13,000 jobs.
But those jobs never arrived. Instead, it's not clear what Foxconn will be doing on the site, having forced people out of their homes.
Neither will President Trump be visiting the family-owned dairy farms that lost their school and restaurant markets and went out of business because he failed to implement early measures to contain COVID-19. If President Trump is reelected, how many fewer Wisconsin neighborhoods and farms will we have after January?
LuAnne Feik, Madison