Dear Editor: To encourage reopening of our state, the Legislature should lead by example. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald, and their GOP cronies along with Democrats need to come back to the Capitol and show their fellow state residents how they are able to function during this pandemic. GOP lawmakers sit on their hands at home while silently supporting demonstrators and other state residents to get out and resume work or go out to restaurants and public activities. Show us your Badger strength, legislators, and get back to work at the Capitol!
Bob Hunt
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.