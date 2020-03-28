SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Corteva Agriscience announced the results of a global study of Gen Z/millennial farmers and consumers. This research, commissioned by Corteva Agriscience, examined views on the future of food and farming by next-gen farmers and consumers in the United States, Brazil, China, France and Russia.
Notably, the study reveals participants in different global markets are highly aligned in their concern about the future of food and farming, the company said in a news release.
The study, conducted by Kantar, revealed that next-gen farmers and consumers want to have more influence over decisions about how food is grown, sold and consumed.
Key study findings include:
- 89% of surveyed consumers and 73% of surveyed farmers are concerned the world will not have enough food for its nutritional needs by 2040.
- 90% or more of next-gen farmers and consumers agree everyone needs to compromise to secure the future of food
- More than 80% of young farmers and consumers are willing to take personal responsibility for helping address the challenges of food and farming.
- 80% of surveyed consumers and 81% of surveyed farmers agree that it will be difficult for farmers to make a living in the future.
- 90% agree that farmers will have to adopt innovative new technologies and methods to address the food and farming issues we face.
- 93% of both next-gen consumers and farmers feel they need a bigger voice when it comes to securing the future of food and farming.
- Next-gen consumers (94%) and farmers (80%) have opinions about what food should be produced and they also believe that big players in the food chain — including food wholesalers, food input suppliers and food manufacturing companies — have more influence than they do over how food is grown, sold and consumed.
- 95% of farmers and 97% of consumers believe the climate is changing, and they also believe that it will have a negative impact on the global food supply in the next 20 years with the exception of young farmers and consumers in the U.S., where less than half feel this way.
“Farmers and consumers often are portrayed as two different parties at opposite ends of the global food system. The findings in this study reveal a different picture of young farmers and consumers wanting to meet in the middle and define ways to solve some of biggest issues in the future of farming and food," said Dana Bolden, senior vice president of external affairs and sustainability for Corteva Agriscience.