South Dakota’s friendly skies

I’m proud of my feller – he is living proof that even in your 60s it’s not too late to master something new and challenging.

Not long after I met Kirk, he told me he had been working on his pilot’s license and hoped to complete his instruction within the next few months.

He had decided it would be easier to visit friends and family, and go to events, by traveling across the country through the skies instead of on the roads. For example, he has an aunt in Minneapolis. To visit her he would drive 4 ½ hours to the Twin Cities on a Friday afternoon, stay in a hotel that night, spend Saturday with her, spend Saturday night in a hotel and then drive home on Sunday. But he figured that if he flew, he could take off at 8 a.m., arrive around 9:30, spend the day with his aunt and then fly home in the evening, turning a three-day excursion into a one-day three-hour round trip.

After he achieved his license, he made another decision: If he was going to fly regularly and keep up his skills, it would make sense to own his plane rather than go through the hassle of renting one. For less than the price of a new pickup, he bought a used Cessna 172RG (retractable-gear plane) and started his adventures.

When we began dating two years ago, he flew from Joe Foss field (KFSD) to Sigurd Anderson airport (1D7) to say hello and meet my parents. He called from the air to ask me to check the condition of the grass runway at the Webster airport.

Gulp. I didn’t even know there was a grass runway at Webster. I had to ask my father where it was. I didn’t realize it was right in front of me - and marked with cones - until Dad pointed to them.

Because of the wind direction that spring day, Kirk wanted to land on the grass runway, which lies at a different angle than the paved one. I felt a weighty responsibility. How would I know to tell him whether it was in a condition to land on? What was I supposed to say? It looks … grassy? It’s been … mown? It’s … dry?

That day, my parents and I watched Kirk make a reconnaissance loop over Sigurd Anderson, then lower his landing gear and glide onto the prairie.

“He should have touched down farther back,” my father remarked. “And he’s coming in a bit fast.”

Once Kirk shut off the engine and tied down the plane, I barely had time to give him a kiss before my father plied him with questions about the engine, the avionics, and the landing.

Wait. Since when did my dairy farmer dad know so much about planes?

Well, you know how there are all those things your parents never told you and you never thought to ask? Turns out Dad briefly flew a friend’s plane while he was in the Army in the 1950s. “I never learned to land, though,” Dad admits.

Kirk’s birthday gift to me that summer was a plane ride to Webster, to circle the family farm and touch down for another parental visit. It was only my second flight ever in a small plane, the first having been decades ago with a college friend. As the little Cessna went airborne, I didn’t tell Kirk that I was silently praying: “Lord, I’ve had a good life. If it ends today, I’m content.”

I didn’t have a thing to worry about. We landed smoothly – this time on the paved runway - like old pros. That day Kirk gained an enthusiastic passenger, window washer, and snack packer.

Thus it has come to pass that I can recite the phonetic alphabet from Alpha to Zulu, grasp what those folks in the control towers say on the radio, and think in terms of knots rather than miles.

I’ll never completely catch up with my hubby’s flying lingo, but I at least know the difference between VFR (visual flight rules) and IFR (instrument flight rules). I can tell you about some of South Dakota’s FBOs (Fixed Bases of Operation), and I can explain - sort of - how VOR (VHF omni-directional range) works.

I can only describe aviation from the perspective of a flying ignoramus. Readers who are pilots or who have friends and family members who fly will see this as common knowledge. As newcomers to aviation, we have come to appreciate the beauty of our state from a new perspective. It’s loads of fun landing at small-town airports in the region. Traveling without standing in long lines to have our bags and bodies scanned before boarding is a true luxury.

In the short time since that birthday ride, Kirk sold the Cessna 172 and upgraded to a faster and more powerful plane, and we have a few flying adventures and foibles to tell you about. But those are stories for a future column.

This winter Kirk has been valiantly studying to obtain his instrument rating. He also bought me a book titled “Flying Companion - From Passenger to Helpful Crew Member: 50 Tasks A Non-Pilot Can Complete,” published by the folks who create manuals for flying lessons. I’ve learned there’s a lot a non-pilot can do to make a flight go smoothly. I look forward to graduating to a bit more responsibility beyond packing snacks and washing windows.

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

