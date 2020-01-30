With the lessons learned from last year, one of the things Eureka, Illinois, farmer Chad Leman is looking forward to is the upcoming Pork Expo in Springfield, where he will get a chance to talk to other farmers, vendors and legislators.
“The pork business is a very small industry today. Most of the vendors we deal with are represented there, and it’s good to have them all in one place and accessible,” he said.
The legislative reception is a highlight, he said.
“It’s very important that we advocate for the pork industry to these folks. Most of them have never been on a farm and have very limited knowledge how their food is raised,” he said.
The two-day Pork Expo, at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, starts Tuesday, Feb. 4, with the Illinois Pork Producers Association annual meeting at 9 a.m. It is open to the public, said Jenny Jackson, IPPA director of communications.
The legislative reception on the trade show floor starts at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 and includes a pork meal for legislators as they visit with pig farmers and show exhibitors. Leman joked it’s the quality of the pork that brings good attendance.
At the event, the 2020 IPPA Family of the Year will also be recognized, Jackson said.
On Feb. 5, the trade show floor opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon. The University of Illinois Extension will hold a Certified Livestock Manager training at 12:15 p.m. for those who need to renew their certification, Jackson said.