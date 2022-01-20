Optimal herd health starts at birth

The future success of one’s milking herd begins with the health of calves born today. By providing proper nutrition and management, a calf’s gut microbiome and immune system can have a good start. That will help production, performance and ultimately the dairy producer’s bottom line.
The foundation of herd health starts with calves, and calf health starts with nutrition to support immune function and growth. Calves are born with 100 percent of their genetic potential. Dairy managers need to provide environment and nutrition to capitalize on that potential – or they’ll lose it. A calf’s milk phase is expensive, whether that be whole milk or milk replacer. It’s not enough for them to just survive. Optimal nutrition for calves to thrive and be productive is the long-term goal.
Quality nutrition and proactive management are vital from day one. Establishing a healthy gut microbiome from birth can have a lasting impact on a calf’s life. Providing excellent-quality colostrum is critical because it helps develop a calf’s microbiome and is an essential part in keeping the calf healthy.
A calf’s microbiome at birth is immature. Colostrum helps develop it, protecting the gut lining and helping shape the immune system. A good starting point for evaluating the effectiveness of the colostrum program is to measure serum total proteins in the blood of calves. Improved passive transfer results in healthier calves. But according to the 2007 National Animal Health Monitoring System survey, about 19 percent of dairy-heifer calves in the United States failed to passive-transfer. To provide successful passive transfer of immunity, feed excellent-quality colostrum promptly after birth – within one to two hours. Minimize bacterial contamination of colostrum by properly preparing the udder, collecting colostrum in a clean container and following other sanitation best practices. Colostrum management is the single-most important management factor in determining calf health and survival.
Feeding gut microbes for optimal growth and establishing a healthy microbiome is critical. The rumen and intestine microbiomes contribute to most of a dairy animal’s functions. They play a key role in the digestion of nutrients, education of the immune system, functionality of gut epithelium and creation of a proper gut environment. Components of the gut microbiome produce a range of metabolites that impact the function of distant organs such as the lungs, liver, udder and reproductive system. Therefore establishing proper rumen and intestine microbiomes early in life and supporting their populations throughout different life stages is pivotal for the long-term health and production efficiency of dairy calves and cows.
Various factors affect establishment of the gut microbiome. Colonization of the rumen and intestines starts during and after birth. Microbes from the vaginal tract and cow environment are among the first colonizers, followed by those introduced by colostrum, milk, and liquid and solid feed. Among those, colostrum and milk microbiota perhaps play a more-important role in intestinal-microbiome development than those of the rumen. During the first several weeks of a calf’s life, microbiomes of the rumen and hindgut are changing quickly from one composition to the next. The first group of colonizers changes the gut environment in a way that promotes the growth of a certain group of secondary colonizers and so on. Their adequate abundance maximizes calf growth and immune efficiency, and promotes robustness and resilience of the microbiome against stressors and infectious agents.
Effectively impact microbiome development – Calf nutrition and management strategies are critical for preparing the proper rumen and intestine microbiomes for life, particularly the timely feeding of colostrum. Research at the University of Alberta showed that delaying first colostrum feeding by 12 hours tends to decrease Bifidobacterium spp. and Lactobacillus spp. compared to calves fed colostrum immediately after birth. Other strategies during the pre-weaning stage – such as feeding liquid calf diets fortified with probiotics and postbiotics – can improve proper colonization of the calf’s microbiome, help prevent microbial imbalance and reduce incidence of infectious diseases.
Low rumen pH at weaning accompanied with an imbalance of rumen and intestine microbiomes can compromise epithelial-barrier function and result in leaky gut. As a result, a weaning strategy that includes postbiotic supplementation can provide influential members of the microbial community a competitive edge as compared to opportunistic and pathogenic microorganisms. That prevents excessive growth of those species, and helps maintain the diversity and balance of the microbial communities in the rumen and intestines. The outcome is controlled fermentation, and improved rumen and hindgut environment. Together those strategies can improve calf growth, minimize weaning-associated feed-intake depression, and reduce calf susceptibility to infectious diseases within and outside the gut.
Better calf health leads to better-performing cows – Sufficient nutrition and management early in life improves performance, health and the well-being of young calves. And it can allow them to express genetic potential for milk production and longevity. It’s important to recognize and capitalize on those effects via management and feeding practices. Through genetic selection in breeding programs, producers might achieve 150 to 300 pounds more of milk production per lactation. Striving for continued genetic improvement is important. But it’s key to remember that managers can have a significantly greater impact on lifetime performance.
Lifetime performance is influenced by early life development. Dairy producers can capitalize on the early life of a calf through nutrition. Ensuring the future’s productive cow depends on today’s calf feeding and management practices.
Ehsan Khafipour is the director of microbiome research and technical support at Diamond V, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Dr. Kelly Reed, veterinarian, is a ruminant field technical specialist at Diamond V. Email ehsan_khafipour@diamondv.com or kreed@diamondv.com to reach them.