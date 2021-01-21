Optimize dairy for energy savings

Increasing energy costs and sustainability goals require dairy producers to re-think management practices. Farms are integrating automation to cut labor costs while increasing productivity. As a result the need to invest in cost-effective energy-efficient solutions is more critical than ever. The type of equipment used on a dairy farm is integral to the operation’s success and deserves the greatest scrutiny when managing energy expenses.
There are many ways to decrease energy use to reduce utility bills in the long term. From basic behavioral adjustments to installing controls and system automation, energy-efficiency opportunities can positively impact the milking operation without reducing cow productivity or increasing labor costs. Dairy-service technicians note fewer farms are installing new equipment; more are focusing on repairing current systems. Performing yearly maintenance is another way to reduce energy expenses while maintaining existing equipment.
Although it can be challenging to determine how much energy a single farm should consume, Focus on Energy has found dairy farms average more than $100 of annual electricity use per cow. Utility providers can supply producers with valuable information for managing energy. Such information includes daily, weekly and monthly electric-use patterns for evaluating operating procedures and identifying potential adjustments.
A better understanding of which equipment uses the most energy is also helpful. Completing an energy assessment of one’s operation is the best way to identify efficiency opportunities. Working with a professional for a third-party evaluation can provide an objective energy-management plan to execute for years to come.
Producers should keep several steps in mind when preparing for an assessment.
- Create a list of operational goals for the next five to 10 years, whether related to energy efficiency or not.
- Inventory all equipment utilizing energy.
- Identify current operational concerns in need of solutions.
- Gather utility data, preferably from the past six to 12 months. That could consist of printed bills or accessing an online portal.
- Review current equipment-maintenance schedule.
Energy consumption can vary between regions and milking systems. But most energy consumed on dairy farms is used by milk-cooling equipment, vacuum pumps and water-heating equipment. Additional energy is used for facility needs such as lighting and ventilation systems.
If it isn’t realistic to upgrade equipment immediately, perform regular maintenance instead to ensure reliability. Well-functioning equipment reduces costs by avoiding unnecessary repairs; every farm should have a preventive-maintenance plan. Those plans should include establishing routine equipment maintenance, or retaining a service technician to carry out performance reviews to look for potential saving opportunities. Many farm- equipment suppliers offer annual tune-up services to keep systems running at peak performance.
Even though it isn’t feasible to completely eliminate energy expenses while operating a modern and safe dairy, there are many ways to decrease operating costs. Understanding energy use is the first step in managing expenses and developing an energy-efficiency strategy. Without a baseline it’s difficult to reach significant energy-reduction goals and make appropriate decisions regarding future investments. Utilizing sustainable practices will go a long way in making farming operations more efficient and profitable.
For additional help identifying other energy-efficiency strategies for dairy operations see Focus on Energy’s updated “Energy Best Practices Guide for Agricultural Facilities.” Visit www.focusonenergy.com/guidebooks to download an electronic copy.
Focus on Energy partners with 107 utilities across the state to offer energy expertise and financial incentives to residents and businesses that choose to reduce energy waste. A third-party evaluation this past year revealed Wisconsin runs the most cost-effective energy-efficiency programs in the nation in terms of energy savings per dollar spent. An evaluation released this past year found every $1 invested in Focus on Energy generates $4.80 in benefits for Wisconsin – including economic benefits, reduced energy costs and reduced pollution.
Focus on Energy®, a corporate sponsor of Professional Dairy Producers®, is Wisconsin utilities’ statewide energy-efficiency and renewable-resource program funded by the state’s investor-owned energy utilities as well as participating municipal and electric-cooperative utilities. Visit www.focusonenergy.com or call 800-762-7077 for more information.