Origin of Livestock rule needs finalizing

Organic organizations with support from organic farmers have delivered a letter to the acting Secretary of Agriculture asking for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program to finalize the Origin of Livestock rule as soon as possible.
The need to close regulatory loopholes hurting organic-dairy family farmers was first proposed in 2015 under Secretary Tom Vilsack’s first go-round at the USDA as Secretary of Agriculture. Since then the problems have escalated while the USDA’s response has progressed at a snail’s pace despite unity among the organic community and a direct mandate from Congress for its completion. In June 2020 the USDA’s National Organic Program missed a deadline Congress set for the National Organic Program to finalize the long-awaited Origin of Livestock rule. Each month that goes by without implementation of the rule puts more family organic-dairy farmers out of business across the country.
The letter, signed by 118 organic organizations and 249 organic farmers from across the nation, strongly urges the Secretary of Agriculture to oversee the finalization of the origin-of-organic-livestock rule and to ensure the rule is enforceable.
Kate Mendenhall, executive director of the Organic Farmers Association, said, “Organic-dairy farmers have been left behind by the National Organic Program, and the years of broken promises of fixing this regulatory loophole have been devastating. We need a strong, enforceable Origin of Livestock rule as soon as possible.”
Ed Maltby, executive director of the Northeast Organic Dairy Producers Alliance, said, “We need an Origin of Livestock Rule that truly protects organic-family-dairy farmers, is enforceable by the National Organic Program, and levels the playing field for American organic-dairy farmers.”
Jill Smith, consultant for the Western Organic Dairy Producers Alliance, said, “Western organic-dairy farmers are suffering immensely, and we need to see action from the USDA.”
Congress recognized the need to strengthen organic-dairy standards. Legislators included language in the Fiscal Year 2020 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agency Appropriations bill requiring the National Organic Program to issue a final Origin of Livestock rule by June 17, 2020. That deadline passed without USDA action to finalize the rule.
Abby Youngblood, executive director of the National Organic Coalition, said, “The new administration has the opportunity to deliver a win for organic-dairy producers, who have suffered too long due to inconsistent enforcement. Finalizing this regulation should be a top priority in 2021. The final rule must be strong enough and well thought out, so it truly closes the existing loopholes and allows the National Organic Program to crack down on bad actors.”
The organic community is gravely disappointed at the lack of attention and priority the National Organic Program has put on this issue. The new administration must take a new focused approach to finalizing a strong Origin of Livestock rule that protects organic-dairy farmers and the integrity of organic milk.