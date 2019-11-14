OSCEOLA, Wis. – Holistic farming is an approach owners Troy and Barb DeRosier practice at their dairy farm and creamery in northwestern Wisconsin. Located along the St. Croix River near Osceola in Polk County, Crystal Ball Farms is a family-owned business. The DeRosiers focus on making all aspects of the business sustainable – from the crops fed to the animals, to the production and processing of milk on the farm.
Crystal Ball Farms in 2015 received funding from Focus on Energy to increase the farm’s sustainability through the organization’s Renewable Energy Competitive Incentive Program. The DeRosiers used the funds to install rooftop solar panels on the barns, creamery and granary. The renewable energy produced on the farm reduced energy costs for lighting and other operations.
Those improvements created momentum for the progressive organic-dairy farm. But the dairy faced a tragic setback in March 2018 when an electrical fire caused the milking barn to burn down. After losing cattle and their organic certification, the DeRosiers decided to forge ahead to start the rebuilding process.
Constructing a new milking barn required a significant investment. Fortunately the dairy is an Xcel Energy customer, one of 107 Wisconsin utilities that partner with the Focus on Energy program. That meant the energy-efficient equipment installed in the new barn qualified for financial incentives. Not only did that help offset initial costs, it also contributed to lesser operational costs and energy usage – and will continue to do so throughout the lifetime of the facility.
“Sustainable farming has a larger impact beyond the animals and the soil,” Troy DeRosier said. “It’s a promise to your community. We are proud to work with a program that has repeatedly supported us in our commitment to being responsible stewards of our environment.”
Working with an energy adviser from Focus on Energy and an Xcel Energy representative, the couple installed energy-efficient equipment.
- dual-thermostat water heater
- hot-water modulating boiler
- refrigeration heat-recovery unit
- pre-cooler and variable-frequency drive for the milk pump
Crystal Ball Dairy reopened in June 2019 thanks to the help and support the DeRosiers received. The farm received $12,253 in financial incentives. The DeRosiers will save more than $12,000 each year on their energy bills. There were hardships experienced after the fire and during the process of decision-making and rebuilding the past two years. But Crystal Ball Dairy has stayed true to its commitment to keep their cows healthy and happy.