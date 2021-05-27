Managing for fungal disease has many benefits (copy)

Syngenta agronomy service representative, Travis Gustafson, said in a typical year Nebraskans will see gray leaf spot and Northern corn leaf blight in their fields. The chance of gray leaf spot showing up increases in fields with a corn-on-corn rotation and minimal tillage. Northern corn leaf blight can overwinter and likes wet, humid weather.
While Nebraska has been in a dry weather pattern, Gustafson said fungal diseases can still show up.
“With irrigation so prevalent in Nebraska, we can create those moist environments for fungal diseases to show up, so a lot of times even in a dry year we’ll still see diseases develop,” he said.
Southern rust can also be an issue for corn growers, causing significant damage to yield.
To combat these diseases, growers can make a timely application of a fungicide like Trivapro® or Miravis® Neo. Application of either fungicide when at least half of the tassels in the field have emerged is recommended.
“Both Trivapro and Miravis Neo have very long residuals, so it doesn’t matter if the disease comes in early or comes in late. We’re still going to be able to control it,” he said.
Applying Trivapro or Miravis Neo also provides plant-health benefits like helping the plant control the amount of water that moves through it. So, in a drought situation, those fungicides can help decrease the amount of water that moves through the plant, allowing it to survive longer between rain events.
They also see better nitrogen use efficiency after those fungicides are applied. They also help keep the plant greener longer so it’s filling grain for a longer period of time.
“Even if we don’t have a big disease year and we apply before the disease shows up, we can still see benefits from these fungicides,” he said.
This column was contributed by Midwest Messenger for Syngenta.