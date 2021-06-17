PDPW Board Member profile

EDEN, Wis. – Building a strong foundation for the dairy industry’s future starts with small steps to introduce the next generation to its opportunities.
Even as their herd has grown and work has become more automated, Corey Hodorff has always worked to find ways to involve his four daughters at Second Look Holsteins near Eden. He and his wife, Tammy Hodorff, are partners with his brother Clint Hodorff as well as their father, Doug Hodorff, and his wife, Linda Hodorff. The fourth-generation dairy farm has evolved from their great-grandfather’s 14 cows to a current 1,250 in the milking herd.
“We try to get our kids involved in every aspect of the business from caring for calves and cows to managing people and equipment,” Corey Hodorff said. “Once they’ve experienced everything and developed a passion for an area, we can help them down their path and grow their interests and leadership skills to be successful.”
In addition to being involved in the family farm, the Hodorff daughters – Kayli, 25, Kalista, 22, Kaianne, 19, and Kaydence, 15 – have been active in 4-H, FFA and Junior Holstein associations. That provides them a well-rounded view of the dairy community. Corey Hodorff was also active in those groups while growing up, competing on 4-H dairy-judging teams and in Junior Holstein Association dairy-quiz-bowl competitions as well as showing cattle at county and state fairs.
Kalista Hodorff and Kaianne Hodorff currently work full-time on the dairy.
Kalista Hodorff graduated in spring 2021 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She holds a number of responsibilities at the dairy, with a focus on employee training. She’s bilingual and is in the process of translating on-farm protocols; she also leads Hispanic-milker meetings and conducts new-employee trainings.
Kaianne Hodorff works in the farm’s maternity area, taking care of all calving procedures with fresh cows and newborn calves. She also manages a couple of employees, which is helping her develop managerial and leadership skills.
Corey Hodorff emphasizes the importance of connecting youth with opportunities and people within the dairy community beyond one’s own farm.
“There are so many networks of people out there that can play an important role throughout your lifetime,” he said. “Whether it’s a veterinarian, nutritionist or a neighboring farmer, you never know which connections will be valuable to generating new ideas, or which of those people will end up being mentors and friends.”
The Hodorffs are firm believers in the lifelong value of youth and industry associations. In addition to broadening valuable networks, those organizations present training experiences to help young people find their niche and spark ideas for careers. Being exposed to opportunities beyond the production side of agriculture allows young people to follow their passions into science, technology, communications, business, legal and other areas while still working in the dairy field.
“The number of people involved in agriculture is shrinking as the global population rapidly grows,” he said. “If we’re going to continue to feed that population, we need to make sure we keep the best talent in every segment of dairy and food production.”
Corey Hodorff encourages producers to volunteer, mentor and share their experiences with young people including those who have not grown up on farms.
“There are so many opportunities outside of agriculture and the dairy industries for the next generation to pursue, it’s critical that we as dairy leaders, parents and mentors encourage young people to look seriously at opportunities within dairy to so our industry can keep that talent and continue moving forward,” he said.
He credits training and networking opportunities from Professional Dairy Producers® in helping build his own leadership skills and providing valuable training for the entire dairy-farm team. He has served on the PDPW Board of Directors since 2018.
He and other team members from Second Look Holsteins have attended a number of PDPW events, including Managers Academy for Dairy Professionals™, Financial Literacy for Dairy®, Cornerstone Dairy Academy™, herdsperson workshops, calf-care workshops and more.
“The variety of programming targeted to specific topics and different levels of team members and managers provides great opportunities for everyone to grow their skills and experience,” he said.