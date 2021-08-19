PDPW Board member profile

Regular meetings, training opportunities and social events are at the core of building a cohesive team of employees committed to continuous education and successful management practices.
Involved as an owner at Weiland Dairy LLC and High Gear Holsteins LLC near Columbus, Wisconsin, Brady Weiland sums up their approach by saying, “If we take care of our employees, they’ll take care of the cows.”
Elected to the PDPW Board of Directors in March 2021, Brady Weiland farms with his parents, Roger and Tammy Weiland, and his brother Brett Weiland, at Weiland Dairy. In 2019, he purchased High Gear Holsteins LLC. Brady Weiland was enrolled in the diesel technology program at Madison Area Technical College when he began working on Weiland Dairy. After completing that program and then UW-Madison’s Farm and Industry Short Course program, in 2015 he returned to the farm full time. His parents have started the transition process and he’s begun buying into the dairy.
With about 20 full-time employees across both farms, the Weilands use a combination of formal meetings and ongoing communications to keep everyone informed and engaged. A monthly employee meeting is held at each farm, often during breakfast at one farm and lunch at the other. Milk from both dairies is sold to Grande Cheese, through which a Spanish translator is provided for the meetings.
“The meetings are a good opportunity for employees to bring up questions, provide training and fill everyone in on projects at the dairy,” Brady Weiland said. “Bringing everyone in and taking time to update them on information makes them feel important – and they definitely are.”
The Weilands also create opportunities to relax and have fun with employees and their families. They host cookouts in the summer and a meal at a local restaurant for other holidays.
“Sometimes during the monthly meetings, we make time for open discussion to learn more about each other,” said Brady Weiland. “We’ve pulled up Google Maps on the computer to give everyone a chance to show where they’re from and where they’ve worked, and to tell us more about their lives and families.”
Regular performance reviews are important to share feedback on performance and to better understand each employee’s interests and future goals. The practice also helps strengthen long-term commitment to the dairy. In 2020, they set a goal of zero employee turnover at Weiland Farms – and they achieved it.
“The challenge with having such a strong group of long-term employees is that there aren’t many new openings or positions for current employees to be promoted into,” Brady Weiland said. “That’s one of the reasons we’re always looking for ways to give everyone more opportunities to learn and expand their responsibilities.”
When a team member expresses an interest in learning something new, the Weilands seek out topic-specific training opportunities. PDPW has long been a preferred provider of such trainings, including dairy tours, PDPW Business Conference and the recent Dairy Obstetrics and Newborn Calf Care Workshop taught entirely in Spanish.
Cross-training also ensures team members can cover one another in their various roles.
“We’re able to encourage everyone to use up their vacation time because we know other employees are trained and can step up and handle their responsibilities,” said Brady Weiland.
He also continues to pursue his own professional development through dairy-management programs and courses designed to build on his Spanish-language skills so he can better communicate with team members.
“When I came back to the farm as an employee, my high-school Spanish courses came in handy to have basic conversations, and I’ve been building on those skills over the years,” he said, noting that he wants to keep expanding his Spanish-communication skills. “I try to spend time in the parlors every day, helping post-dip cows or just being there to check in and have conversations with the employees.”
In addition to the rewards of team members pursuing ongoing education, Brady Weiland has found particular value in two flagship PDPW programs for himself – Cornerstone Dairy Academy™ and Financial Literacy for Dairy™.
With its dairy-specific curriculum, Financial Literacy for Dairy expounds on the financial concepts and key calculations necessary to set and reach benchmarks for dairy farms to be successful.
“I believe being able to manage my dairy's finances is just as important as being able to lead people and manage cows,” he said. “After the first 3 sessions, I was able to better manage low milk prices by having the ability to not only understand but also analyze balance sheets and cash flow statements.”
Cornerstone Dairy Academy’s three-part leadership content is designed to equip attendees with a well-rounded suite of skills to manage and lead others.
“Cornerstone was a really valuable program for me,” Brady Weiland said. “I was able to complete all three pillars and really enjoyed the servant-leadership program as well as the opportunity to learn from Dr. David Kohl – he really is a wealth of knowledge.”
Communication is key to the success of Weiland Dairy LLC and High Gear Holsteins LLC. From left, Brady Weiland reviews reports with team members Francisco Rodriguez and Luis Angel.