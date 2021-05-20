PDPW Board member profile

The correct resources at the correct time have helped Steven and Joel Orth set the stage for success at Orthland Dairy Farm LLC in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin. The brothers own and operate the 1,400-cow dairy with their mother, Maxine Orth.
By the time Steven Orth attended his first PDPW program as a teenager – the two-day career-oriented Youth Leadership Derby® – he knew he was more interested in working on the farm than being in a classroom, he said.
"I always knew I wanted to farm," he said. "I was mainly thrilled that dairy-farm educational programs were available other than going to college."
The Derby event helped him realize education didn’t need to be confined to the walls of a school building.
“It opened my eyes to what is out there,” he said. “It was exciting to find an organization that exists to provide education in agriculture and dairy farming.”
He’d already learned more than most his age; he and his brother took on significant on-farm roles after their father, Dennis Orth, passed away in a farm accident. At the ages of 12 and 18 the two brothers along with their mother and farm managers kept the farm operating. After graduating from Kiel High School and attending Fox Valley Technical College, Steven Orth returned to the dairy full-time.
The Orths began in 2011 to work with an independent financial consultant, at the recommendation of their lender after their dairy expanded from 350 cows to 700 cows.
“We expanded because we thought it was the right thing to do,” Steven Orth said. “But looking back I see we didn’t have a complete understanding of what was necessary to successfully manage our employees, finances and business.”
He continued to attend PDPW programs, leaning particularly into the management and financial courses. He also attended Managers Academy® in several locations, learning from the presentations of that national executive-level program. He heard insights from leaders of outside industries and networked with peers from other states.
Each time he’d return home with new information, eager to implement what was relevant for the family members. As they began taking a closer look at each part of their business they realized they wanted to make more of their own decisions rather than relying on consultants.
“To make informed decisions, we needed to have a better understanding of our financials,” Orth said.
When PDPW launched its three-level Financial Literacy for Dairy® program in 2017, he knew he wanted to participate. He was an attendee in the pilot class taught by curriculum author David Kohl, professor emeritus in the Virginia Tech-Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. After recently completing the third level of Financial Literacy for Dairy, Orth said he has a much-broader understanding of dairy-finance basics in addition to quite a few fairly complex financial tools.
Due to focused efforts to analyze every decision’s financial impact, Orthland Dairy has been able to continuously reinvest capital into the operation and increase its rate of growth.
“Instead of decisions being controlled by what the bank will allow us to do, we have a strong relationship with our lender and great communication,” Orth said. “They support our goals. We are now in control of our own destiny and we know what needs to happen in order to achieve our goals."
In addition to Financial Literacy for Dairy he’s regularly attended 10 or more days of PDPW programming each year, focusing on employee and management topics. He had the opportunity in 2017 to view the organization from a new perspective when he was elected to the board of directors.
“PDPW has played an important role in helping me grow as a leader and a professional," he said. "As a board member I'm able to provide insights on programs that will help farmers facing similar challenges to what we've faced, so they can improve their operations."
With a passion for engaging team members, a recent commitment he has made is to learn Spanish, he said. He’d like to more effectively communicate with Hispanic employees and build a stronger team at the dairy.
“I want to be able to have personal and business relationships with our Spanish-speaking employees the same way I do with our English-speaking employees,” he said.