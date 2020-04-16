Thanks to all the Professional Dairy Producers® members who cast ballots for the 2020-2021 PDPW Board of Directors. The nine-member board is comprised of active dairy producers who lead and serve on behalf of their fellow dairy farmers. As a leadership board they guide best-in-class education, grow key stakeholder relationships, and advise through committees to enhance unified outreach on matters critical to the dairy industry, to rural communities and beyond. They also serve in leadership positions in other industry organizations as well as within their local communities. They are a vital part of the strength and success of Professional Dairy Producers. Thanks for that willingness to serve, board members.
Each re-elected to a three-year term are Wisconsin incumbents Andy Buttles of Lancaster, Steven Orth of Cleveland and Katy Schultz of Fox Lake. Other Wisconsin board members are Janet Clark of Rosendale, Ken Feltz of Stevens Point, John Haag of Dane, Jay Heeg of Colby and Corey Hodorff of Eden, along with Dan Scheider of Freeport, Illinois.