PDPW Business Conference: bold ideas, big results

Plans are being finalized for the 2022 PDPW business conference. Scheduled for March 16-17, the annual event will once again be held at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
New this year are sessions simultaneously translated into Spanish. Keynote sessions will present a combination of powerhouse thought leaders to sharpen producers’ ways of handling challenges. Break-out and specialty sessions, as well as Hands-on-Hub sessions and learning lounges, will expound on bold ideas and big results for dairy. The Hall of Ideas and Equipment show will foster idea-sharing and networking for producers and suppliers alike.
The Nexus™ stage will showcase five companies whose novel ideas, products and services offer innovative solutions to forward-thinking producers. In follow-up to a 15-minute presentation, representatives from each company will engage in a question-and-answer session with attendees.
Rounding out the program will be previews of upcoming university research as well as separate youth-leadership sessions for teens ages 15 to 18.
Exhibitor information and applications for the Hall of Ideas and Equipment show are available now. Visit www.pdpw.org/businessconference and click “Exhibit” for more information.
Register for Business Conference now at www.pdpw.org/businessconference – then click “Register Now” – or call PDPW at 800-947-7379. Those interested in attending the youth-leadership sessions can choose the one-day student-registration rate to register for one or both days. Session information is available in the “Agenda and Program” tab.