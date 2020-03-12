Upon arriving to the Alliant Energy Center, register in the appropriate area by last name to receive a name badge and a gift tote. The tote bag includes many helpful items including a map of the rooms in which all sessions and activities take place. To go paperless, download the conference app. It allows attendees to talk to each other, customize a schedule, read speaker bios and more. Visit Google Play or the App Store to find the PDPW app.
Day One – Wednesday
8 a.m. - Registration and Hall of Ideas open
8:45 a.m. - Hands-On and Specialty Sessions
10:15 a.m. - Learning Lounge Sessions
11 a.m. - Opening Session: Doug Hall
12:30 p.m. - Lunch in Hall of Ideas
1 p.m. - Learning Lounges and Preview Stage
1:45 p.m. - Learning Lounges and Preview Stage
2:30 p.m. - Hands-On and Breakout Sessions
4:30 p.m. - Connection Reception in Hall of Ideas
6:30 p.m. - Dinner
7:30 p.m. - Evening entertainment Greg Schwem
Day Two – Thursday8 a.m. - Registration and Hall of Ideas open
8:30 a.m. - Hands-On and Specialty Sessions
10 a.m. - General Session: Dan Basse and Eric Snodgrass
11 a.m. - Lunch in Hall of Ideas
11:45 a.m. - Learning Lounges and Preview Stage
12:30 p.m. - Learning Lounges and Preview Stage
1:15 p.m. - Hands-On and Breakout Sessions
3:30 p.m. - Closing Keynote: Mark Nutsch
Also offered
The Hall of Ideas and Equipment Show is always buzzing with activity. Suppliers play a vital role in providing the latest and greatest to dairy farmers. Visit the Hall of Ideas often for leading-edge methods and strategies.
Grilled cheese – Not too many things please like hot-and-melty grilled-cheese sandwiches. Stationed throughout the Hall of Ideas, a variety of flavors will be served when other meals aren’t available. Thanks to generous sponsors grilled-cheese sandwiches will be offered both days of the conference.
Professional headshots – A professional picture is one of those things you’ll be glad you have when the time comes. Discreetly available for comfort and convenience, the photo booth is in the Hall of Ideas.
Massage will create relaxation – In addition to lounging areas to encourage conversations and connections, the Hall of Ideas will feature a massage station facilitated by professionals.