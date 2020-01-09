The 2020 PDPW Business Conference is scheduled for March 18-19 in Madison, Wisconsin. It will once again be a gathering place for dairy’s elite producers and thought leaders. There will be educational sessions in a number of formats along with a world-class trade show and several other features.
This year’s program will also focus on new ways of thinking.
“The year 2019 has been a blur,” said Shelly Mayer, dairy producer and PDPW executive director. “It’s hard to be focused on where you’re going when you don’t have a clear vision. The year 2020 is about focus – getting your hands back around the wheel again and strengthening your business, team and mind.”
Keynote speakers will challenge producers to retrain their brain to innovate, create and empower team members. They’ll help attendees differentiate between what can be controlled and what cannot – and that controlling what they can is the place to start.
Holly G. Green is a trainer and founder of the Management Development Institute offered at San Diego State University. Author of the book “Use Your Brain to Win,” she will challenge each attendee to do just that.
Michael Hoffman is the founder and owner of Dallas-based Igniting Performance Inc. He will impart the skills of sales, customer loyalty, leadership and empowering others to be a part of change.
Innovation and creativity are birthed from being pressed and pushed to the limits. With that message Doug Hall will illustrate how dairy producers – and the industry – is at the cusp of rebirth. He’s the founder and chairman of Eureka! Ranch International as well as a lecturer, author, and television and radio host. He’s the founder of the field of study called “Innovation Engineering.”
Almost two decades after terrorism became a household word, the accounts of the Sept. 11 bombings still live vividly in the memories of those old enough to remember that day. Mark Nutsch is a former commander of the first Green Beret unit that went into Afghanistan shortly thereafter. His heroic story inspired the major motion picture, “12 Strong.” It continues to serve as an effective reminder that perspective plays a powerful role in day-to-day life. His message will prompt attendees to reframe their thoughts about their current situations as well as their abilities to make changes for movement in the right direction.
“PDPW was built on the desire for continuous education,” Mayer said. “When producers come to the Business Conference for two days, they’re not only saturated with educational resources; they’re surrounded by people who understand the path they’re walking. Fellow dairy producers help sharpen the saw and fill the tank. There’s nothing like being with those who are in step with you.”
The 2020 PDPW Business Conference will be held at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin. Visit www.pdpw.org and click on “Upcoming Programs” or call 800-947-7379 for more information.