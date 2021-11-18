PDPW Dairy Managers Institute – learn to lead, manage, influence

For producers and agribusiness professionals looking to successfully hire, develop, lead and influence teams to work effectively at all levels, PDPW has developed Dairy Managers Institute®. A two-tier program, the 2021 edition is scheduled for Dec. 14-15 at Kalahari Resorts, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Communications expert and business founder Becky Stewart-Gross will lead tier one of the program. Attendees will learn the fundamentals of leadership and the four categories of leaders, as well as how to effectively implement change and strategies to identify their strengths and weaknesses as they lead and manage. Participants will also apply the five practices of effective leadership to their on-farm roles. They’ll learn to recognize the differences between managerial skills and those of a leader, as well as when to use which skills.
Stewart-Gross will help participants identify the strengths of their personality and work styles; she’ll also offer methods to recognize other personality styles. The session will shed light on why individuals react to stress the way they do, and why their attitudes and actions change from one setting to another.
Facilitating tier two of Dairy Managers Institute will be Michael Hoffman. He’s the founder and owner of Igniting Performance Inc., a Dallas-based company that specializes in the skills of sales, customer loyalty and leadership.
Hoffman’s “Positively Outrageous Service” session will showcase how to instill a greater sense of ownership and involvement among team members while generating buy-in and commitment to an action plan. He’ll outline how to create strategic approaches around such management-coaching conversations as those involving change, milestones and setting expectations. He’ll also teach participants how to apply coaching skills regarding self-esteem, listening skills and empathy, and the importance of involvement.
Other topics Hoffman will cover include identifying the personal and practical needs of a coaching interaction and delivering effective feedback. In addition he’ll offer strategies to use the tools of influence for attendees, to be a part of an operation’s growth and future.
Call 800-947-7379 or visit www.pdpw.org to register and for more information regarding the Dairy Managers Institute.