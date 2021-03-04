PDPW impact goes beyond programming

Collaborating and consistently evolving to meet the needs of dairy-farmer members and the market place is more important than ever for Professional Dairy Producers®, board member Dan Scheider says.
“When I joined the board I realized how much impact PDPW has on the entire dairy community, and that the relationships we have with other organizations are crucial to our industry,” he said.
Scheider grew up on his family’s dairy farm near Freeport, Illinois, and attended University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Three years after graduating he returned to the farm, where they milk 650 cows and crop 1,200 acres of corn and alfalfa.
He serves as vice-president of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau board in Illinois; he and his wife, Sarah Scheider, have two children – Ella, 10 and Wyatt, 8. Their involvement with PDPW began when they attended a PDPW farm-safety session.
“Based on the content we learned and people we met at the training, we were able to go from telling our people to be safe to putting in place a structured program that included formal training and policies,” Dan Scheider said. “It was a timely topic and allows us to be proactive and prepared, even to this day.”
Scheider is the first PDPW board member to reside outside Wisconsin. His insights have provided important perspectives.
“As our industry evolves and farms change, working and learning from different people is critical,” he said. “If there is someone from another corner of the world who has been through an event and learned something, sharing their experience is the start of making improvements. In many cases the issues are the same even if geographies are different.
“Those of us in agriculture are small in numbers and in dairy it’s even smaller,” he said. “We need to collaborate on the issues that are important to us so we don’t get lost in the shuffle or forced into someone else’s plan.”
PDPW’s role in the creation of the University of Wisconsin- Dairy Innovation Hub is an example of successful collaboration efforts across the dairy industry. The annual PDPW Business Conference is one of the best ways for producers to collaborate with others, he said.
“Whether you’re at the beginning, middle or even end of your career, there is something for everyone at business conference,” he said. “Not only is there diversity in topics, but also in formats.”
As a member-led organization, PDPW board members and staff work to address issues critical to the dairy industry. That focus prompted the introduction of virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically The Dairy Signal™.
“The Dairy Signal broadcast is another example of something moving from concept to finished product in a very short period,” he said. “It began as a mechanism for people to come together and connect on timely topics at the beginning of the pandemic. It has since evolved to offering continued conversation about topics important to our entire industry.”
“I’ve been on the PDPW board through good, bad and stressful times for the dairy industry. Despite all of it, there’s always been a positive attitude and a focus on what we can control and how we can continue to learn and improve,” said Scheider.
He will rotate off the PDPW board in March 2021 after having served two three-year terms.