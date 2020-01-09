PDPW members, the work you do every day is important. We are blessed to work for fellow dairy farmers and other industry professionals. This past year was a blur; we all can agree there was a lot going on.
Here are just a few of the great things 2019 gave rise to.
PDPW Podcasts – launched in January, these byte-sized nuggets were an instant success. For easy-to-access inspiration and professional development perfectly suited for drive-time, the weekly podcast is a complimentary offering available at www.pdpw.org – no change of clothes necessary.
PDPW Prime™ – the online catalog of hundreds of dairy’s premier suppliers is featured on the PDPW website. Suppliers update promotions, farmer specials, product listings and contact information so producers can access those offerings online.
Dairy Innovation Hub – your Professional Development Organization® worked diligently behind the scenes to facilitate the multi-million-dollar project. The dollars approved by the Wisconsin legislature will fund new research projects. They will keep the dairy products you work hard to produce in great demand here at home and around the globe.
Public Policy Committee – serving as an ad hoc committee to the board, PDPW members met three times during 2019 with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Discussing such issues as water quality, food safety, animal care and land-use issues, the committee serves as your voice. The members keep your best interests in mind in those conversations.
Agricultural Community Engagement® – an on-going “hard-working” partnership, the Wisconsin Counties Association, the Wisconsin Towns Association and your PDPW worked collectively to facilitate water tours and four “ACE On-the-Farm” twilight meetings in addition to collaborating on other issues critical to shaping dairy’s future in Wisconsin. The partnership is a model for stakeholder relationships as we learn from one another and tackle difficult issues that enhance our communities and businesses.
Dairy Managers Institute™ – the training program incorporates real-life experiences, group interaction, take-home assignments and a follow-up session three months later to ensure attendees put into practice what they learned during the program. Requested by those whose responsibilities have shifted from managing cows to managing people, the program equips attendees with the tools to manage, engage and develop excellent-performing teams.
Financial Literacy for Dairy™ – we are adding a third level to the financial-training program. During 2019 many dairy farmers worked through levels 1 and 2 of the curriculum. They have lauded the training as being beneficial to their businesses.
Stride™ – in development for high school students, the youth-leadership program will build on their understanding of leadership, technology, communications, career exploration, science, networking and other critical skills as they take steps toward higher education and careers.
Like you, your PDPW family will keep doing the work we love. Our first on-location program of 2020 will be Managers Academy for Dairy Professionals™ in Corpus Christi, Texas. Attendees will spend three days together with peers networking and fine-tuning their skills in the executive-level program. We still have some seats available. Visit the PDPW website at www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for details or to register.
Remember as you “grow” through 2020, you are priceless to your family, your team and your business. Your continual investment in education is one of the best things you can do for yourself – and for them.
May your 2020 be filled with many blessings.