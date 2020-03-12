Neuroscience research shows that the manners in which people routinely think and act are at the heart of their results. Those outcomes can make or break a team’s culture and work environment.
To help elite managers develop a culture of excellence and stay focused on winning, PDPW has partnered with instructor Holly Green, the CEO and managing director of The Human Factor Inc. She is offering a new online interactive-classroom training course – The Management Development Institute’s Elite Manager series.
Presented in an online-training format, the program will offer 12 interactive webinars, three peer-learning laboratory sessions, multiple self-assessments on specific topics, monthly Inform, Inspire & Engage™ team assessments, brain exercises, weekly email prompts, readings of select management materials and monthly workbooks with reference materials.
The series enables participants to easily connect with experts and access learning materials, learn at a pace that suits them and immediately put their learning to work.
