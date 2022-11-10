PDPW Managers Academy heads to Georgia

The 2023 PDPW Managers Academy for Dairy Professionals™ program will be facilitated Jan. 10-12, 2023, in Savannah, Georgia. The executive-level professional-development training and networking program is designed to expand the knowledge and skillset of dairy owners and managers, CEOs, industry directors, processors, marketers, distributors and others tasked with moving their business toward greater achievements.
During the three-day program attendees will learn strategies to cultivate and build resilience in business while also planning for the unexpected. The agenda each day will build on that of the previous day, including how challenges faced by out-of-industry executives offer solutions for dairy.
On the first day of the program Allan Gray will incorporate interactive discussions along with individual and group exercises to help participants identify the objectives, scope and advantages that will provide their dairy with a competitive edge. Gray is the executive director of Purdue University-Center for Food and Agricultural Business as well as the Land O’Lakes Chair in Food and Agribusiness. He will equip attendees to think strategically about how their businesses can leverage advantages while staying resilient and flexible.
Day two will showcase three out-of-industry tours that draw parallels with dairy on topics such as innovation, hiring and maintaining committed employees and reinventing oneself as necessary. Designed to challenge the way attendees approach business management, the tours will include conversations with leaders and owners on-site at the Georgia Ports Authority, JCB and Old Savannah Tours.
At Georgia Ports Authority participants will learn how the nation’s single-largest and fastest-growing container terminal has accommodated record cargo volumes in the past 24 months – and how it plans to stay ahead of even more projected growth.
The tour at JCB, the international manufacturer of agricultural-tipping machinery and other construction equipment, will showcase how a family business has become a powerhouse in manufacturing around the globe. With 22 plants on six continents, leaders at JCB will share insights into how they consistently innovate to supply the needs of their customers.
Old Savannah Tours is Savannah’s only trolley line owned and operated by locals. While touring that operation, participants will experience firsthand how the company has endured the test of time – and retains energetic team members while continuing to reinvent itself amidst changing consumer demands.
On the final day David Kohl and Ed Seifried will bring together concepts and strategies to send attendees back home equipped with the knowledge to make the best decisions for dairy’s future. Kohl and Seifried will take a deep dive into financial, economic and banking trends to help participants better prepare their businesses for innovation, labor, resources and more.
Visit www.pdpw.org/programs or call 800-947-7379 to register and for more information, including suggested hotel accommodations.