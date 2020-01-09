In addition to programming that focuses on specific topics, PDPW offers resources to its members that further support its mission to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.
PDPW Prime: one-stop shop for digital storefronts – Launched in October, PDPW Prime™ allows users to access the digital storefronts of hundreds of dairy’s premier suppliers from one website. Featuring searchable fields such as key words, business categories and names, PDPW Prime also enables companies and organizations to update relevant product news, newly launched services and resources, and contact information that leads viewers directly to websites.
Service and product providers are encouraged to update their sites all year long to ensure the online catalog continually offers a comprehensive array of resources to the industry. Visit pdpw.org/pdpwprime to see suppliers and resources currently available. The mobile-friendly site makes for easy access anywhere a cellular signal is available. Bookmark the site today.
Peer Groups answer the call for idea sharing and problem solving – From those who thrive when collaborating and networking with peers, the PDPW Peer Group model is garnering high praise. Currently PDPW offers a Mid-Manager Peer Group geared toward established dairy men and women who are interested in improving their business, networking with other professionals, and diving into the nuts and bolts of farm management.
In a PDPW Peer Group, six to eight like-minded farming professionals regularly gather together on an agreed-upon basis to discuss ideas to improve their dairies. Meetings are led by peer-group members; they are held during the winter and early-spring months. Each member takes a turn hosting the peer group at his or her farm with time for collaboration, discussion and problem-solving.
The small group numbers foster a sense of trust as well as openness to the suggestions of others. Confidential discussions and honest feedback allow members to be held accountable by their peers while improving their businesses. The hosting member chooses the topic(s) for discussion; the others in the group have the opportunity to tour the host farm.
Contact PDPW team member Melissa Marti at 715-323-3358 or mmarti@pdpw.org for more information or to inquire about future peer groups.
Honor the past, support the future – Painted by artist Larry Schultz of Monroe, Wisconsin, “Faithfully Feeding the Future” is inspired by the generations of dairy farmers connected by the common thread of stewardship and dedication to dairy farming. Created in recognition of PDPW’s 25th anniversary, the painting makes a great gift to honor dairy’s heritage. Proceeds from every purchase support the funding of youth programs. Canvases and prints are available in various sizes. Pricing includes shipping and handling.
- 30” x 22.5” canvas … $425
- 24” x 18” canvas … $325
- 30” x 22.5” print … $160
- 24” x 18” print … $135
- 16” x 12” print … $110
Call PDPW at 800-947-7379 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to order or for more information.