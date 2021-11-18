PDPW summit: managing food system key

Innovative dairy farmers, government officials and policymakers, processors, industry and food-system professionals from around the state are making plans to attend the 2021 PDPW Dairy Insights Summit. It’s scheduled for Dec. 1 at the Sheraton Hotel in Madison, Wisconsin. Key topics will explore issues facing the food system, from the animal to the consumer.
With the ongoing pandemic and market volatility in view, one featured topic includes a session led by Charlie Arnot concerning emerging consumer trends. Arnot is CEO of the Center for Food Integrity, a non-profit organization dedicated to building consumer trust and confidence in the current food system. He has almost 30 years experience in communications, issues management and public relations in the food system. He’ll highlight which pandemic-prompted trends are here to stay and offer insights on how new habits may shape future opportunities for dairy.
A trio of experts will address implications of recent food-system blockages and a worldwide perspective regarding sustainable milk production.
• Dan Peerless is the global sustainable-sourcing lead for dairy, meat, poultry and eggs at Nestlé; he’s responsible for defining sustainably sourced dairy and meat ingredients within the Nestlé supply chain.
• Jay Waldvogel is senior vice-president of strategy and global development for Dairy Farmers of America. He leads the organization’s strategic-planning process, provides support to the organization’s business leaders and guides its expanding global activities.
• Mary Ledman is a global dairy strategist with RaboResearch; she’s tasked with developing the bank’s medium-term dairy forecasts and advising on its engagement with the dairy industry.
Sessions will also offer insights on how to best protect animal welfare despite unexpected disruptions. Jeremy Marchant is a research animal scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service; for 31 years he’s researched pig and dairy-cattle welfare and behavior. He’ll outline key learnings from the challenges faced in 2020 by the livestock-production sector.
Rounding out the summit will be two experts from the pork industry.
• Keri Retallick is executive vice-president for the Wisconsin Pork Association and has served more than 35 years in the food and agricultural industry.
• Howard “AV” Roth is a fifth-generation Wisconsin hog farmer who owns and operates a 3,000-head farrow-to-wean operation. He’s served on the National Pork Producers Council and is currently the council’s president. He also serves as chairman of the Wisconsin Pork Association’s Swine Health Committee.
The two will analyze the breakdown of the food-supply chain as it pertains to market-access disruptions. They’ll also address health implications on humans and hogs, and offer perspectives on how to best strengthen weak links in the market chain.
Call 800-947-7379 or visit www.pdpw.org for more information regarding the 2021 PDPW Dairy Insights Summit, and to register – as a PDPW member, non-member or government affiliate.