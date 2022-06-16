PDPW talentCONNECT connects job seekers, employers

“Now hiring” signs can be spotted everywhere, but talented individuals with a passion for their career paths can be difficult to find. The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s talentCONNECT provides a professional network through which dairy employers and job seekers can post job openings and resumes, view candidates, and search for available positions based on job category or company name.
Visit pdpw.org/talentconnect or call Emily Franke at 800-947-7379 for more information and to register for a free quarterly membership.