PDPW to hold hoof-health workshops

Lameness is a costly problem for dairy farms; it leads to reduced milk production, fertility challenges and increased cull rates. Focusing on key strategies such as effective record-keeping, collaborating with key team members and employing appropriate treatment options is essential.
Those interested in learning more about combatting lameness have an opportunity to attend an interactive on-farm workshop to join a discussion with other producers and industry experts. The PDPW Hoof Health Workshops will be held in three locations this summer.
- July 20 – Brooks Farms, N1757 County Road A, Waupaca, Wisconsin
- July 28 – Entwistle Bros. Farm, 105 Birdseye Road, Frankfort, New York
- Aug. 3 – Drumgoon Dairy, 19048 U.S. Highway 81, Lake Norden, South Dakota
The interactive workshops will present a case study of each host farm with engaging discussion to identify hoof-health issues and practical strategies to address them. Each workshop will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:45 p.m.
Developed for herd managers, hoof trimmers, veterinarians and nutritionists, the workshops will be presented by three hoof-health experts. Dr. Gerard Cramer, veterinarian from the University of Minnesota; Karl Burgi, founder of the Save Cows® Network; and Roger Olson, dairy-account manager for Zinpro Corporation will each shed light on various management areas key to supporting hoof health.
During each workshop attendees will engage in an on-farm case study through which they’ll learn how to identify opportunities for lameness prevention, treatment options and protocols for chronically challenged cows. Attendees will also identify lameness trends through records and discuss practices that will create continual hoof-health improvement.
The PDPW Dairy Hoof Health Workshop is accredited and has been approved for continuing-education credits for as many as 4.75 continuing-education credits through PDPW’s Dairy AdvanCE® – DACE – and as many as 5 continuing-education credits through American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists – ARPAS.
Visit www.pdpw.org/programs or call 800-947-7379 for more information. Additional registrants from the same dairy can attend for a reduced registration fee.