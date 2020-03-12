High school students 15 to 18 years old can expect a fun and fast-paced leadership experience when the PDPW Stride™ conference kicks off April 4 at Dodgeland High School in Juneau, Wisconsin. The overnight lock-in program concludes April 5.
Stride is designed to develop leadership traits, communication skills and career-planning strategies through a variety of interactive activities. The program will help attendees identify leadership and personality styles. With more than 25 years of experience presenting professional-development programs, Ed Tilley of Adventure Associates will lead the students through practical exercises that are as unforgettable as they are fun. Engaging in team challenges and networking with peers, students will learn clever ways to collaborate with others and negotiate through difficult situations.
With out-of-classroom learning in mind, students will participate in hands-on workshops as well as a tour of ST Genetics in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Attendees will also be exposed to a variety of career options via round-table discussions with industry professionals.
The conference closes with a thought-provoking speaker who shares tragic accounts of his life. Ed Hennings will share how poor decisions can be the reality check that turns a life around. As a result of hearing how he overcame his situation, attendees will see their own circumstances and abilities from a new perspective.
For young adults seeking to be a step ahead of their peers, Stride offers an exceptional level of practical knowledge in a high-energy format. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379 for more information.